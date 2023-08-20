scorecardresearch
'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an ardent social media user, who keeps on entertaining her fans on Instagram with the updates of her daily life routine.

On Sunday, the diva shared a glimpse of her ‘Sunday Thoughts’. Taking to photo-sharing application Instagram Stories, Sara shared a snapshot of a book that she is reading.

The chapter in the book is titled “No battle of life lies outside; the root cause of all the struggles of life lies within.”

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress also underlined a line from the chapter which read as: “Arjuna and Duryodhana within you and transform you into a witness, calm and composed. Once you become a witness, there will be no scope for struggle. Verily, even though Krishna is standing in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, he is not struggling: he is absolutely calm and composed within.”

On August 16, Sara celebrated the birthday of her father and actor Saif Ali Khan. She treated her fans with heartwarming photos from the celebration. The string of pictures shows Sara along with her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. The photo also shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s second wife.

Sara is the daughter of Saif and actress Amrita Singh. The couple got divorced in 2004.

On the work front, Sara was last seen as Somya Chawla in romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Heartthrob’ in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The flick starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

She next has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro…In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’, and an untitled project by Jagan Shakti in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/dan

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

