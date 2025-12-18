Sunita Ahuja Praises Akshaye Khanna’s Performance In Dhurandhar, Calls Him Her New Favourite

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying one of the most celebrated phases of his career, delivering performances that have once again highlighted his understated brilliance and commanding screen presence. Known for his quiet intensity and ability to leave a lasting impact without loud theatrics, Akshaye has impressed audiences this year with two strikingly different roles, reaffirming his place as one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable performers.

Earlier this year, Akshaye drew attention with his portrayal of Aurangzeb in Chhaava, a role that showcased his ability to bring depth and restraint to historical characters. The performance was widely appreciated for its nuance and gravitas. Soon after, he followed it up with a completely contrasting role in Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar, where he plays the menacing and gritty Rehman Dakait. The sharp shift in character—from a composed historical figure to a dark, intimidating antagonist—has been hailed as proof of Akshaye’s remarkable range.

While Dhurandhar boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal, it is Akshaye Khanna who has emerged as the film’s biggest talking point on social media. Viewers and critics alike have praised his ability to dominate scenes with minimal dialogue, relying instead on expressions, body language, and a simmering intensity that elevates the film’s tension. Many have described his performance as one of the highlights of the year.

Adding to the growing buzz around Akshaye is the unexpected admiration he has received from Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda. Known for her candid and unfiltered personality, Sunita recently declared Akshaye Khanna her new favourite actor after watching Dhurandhar. Her comments came during a cheerful interaction with the paparazzi at the airport, where she openly gushed about the film and Akshaye’s performance.

Speaking enthusiastically, Sunita said, “Dhurandhar kya picture thi yaar. Kamaal kar diya Akshaye Khanna ne yaar, maza aa gaya. Kya sundar lag raha hai, kya handsome. Comeback ho gaya hai uska. Mera favourite.” She went on to clarify, with her trademark honesty, that while Ranveer Singh has long been her favourite, Akshaye Khanna has now joined that list as well. Her candid remarks, filled with warmth and admiration, quickly went viral online.

Fans responded positively to Sunita’s comments, applauding her for speaking her mind and echoing her praise for Akshaye. Many social media users agreed that his portrayal of Rehman Dakait added a darker and more compelling edge to Dhurandhar. Comments flooded in, with fans calling his performance “legendary” and noting that his acting “hits different” in the film. Others praised Sunita herself, describing her as genuine, bindass, and refreshingly honest.

Further fueling the admiration surrounding Akshaye Khanna, a separate video of the actor surfaced online the same day. Shared by a priest on social media, the clip shows Akshaye performing a Vastu Shanti puja at his residence in Alibaug. Dressed simply in a white kurta paired with blue jeans, the actor appeared calm, grounded, and deeply focused during the ritual. Fans were quick to comment on his simplicity and composed demeanor, with many appreciating how effortlessly he balances stardom with a low-key personal life.

As Akshaye Khanna basks in the praise for his recent work, his future projects suggest that this strong phase is far from over. He is set to portray Shukracharya in Prashanth Varma’s Mahakali, a role that is expected to further showcase his ability to bring layered mythological characters to life. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, a sequel that fans are already eagerly anticipating.

With back-to-back powerful performances and growing appreciation from audiences and peers alike, Akshaye Khanna’s current run is being described as a well-deserved resurgence. His ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his restrained acting style has once again proven that lasting impact in cinema does not always require noise—sometimes, quiet intensity is more than enough.