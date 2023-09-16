scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Deol gave the clap for son Rajveer Deol’s first shot in ‘Dono’

Rajveer Deol revealed how Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s presence gave him confidence.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Deol gave the clap for son Rajveer Deol’s first shot in ‘Dono’
Sunny Deol gave the clap for son Rajveer Deol’s first shot in ‘Dono’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Rajveer Deol, who is making his Bollywood debut along with actress Paloma in their forthcoming film ‘Dono’, revealed how Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s presence gave him confidence. Rajveer revealed that his father Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of his latest movie ‘Gadar 2’, gave the clap for his first shot in ‘Dono’.

Apart from Rajveer and Paloma, ‘Dono’ also marks the debut of director Avnish Barjatya. The young guns shared how their respective families visited the sets during the film’s shooting, often on the most challenging of days and became the ultimate support system.

Talking about Sunny Deol’s presence on the set, Rajveer said: “Papa was on set with the family on the first day of the shoot. In fact, what made my first day on Dono’s set so special was the fact that he gave the clap for my very first shot. That will be my most cherished memory from this film.

“Bade Papa (Rajveer’s grandfather Dharmendra) also visited the set, and he came on a day when I was very nervous. I was shooting my most difficult scene that comes just before the interval, and he gave me a surprise when he walked in on the set unannounced. Bade Papa’s presence gave me great confidence.”

Sharing his experience during the filming of the movie and the support he got from Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish said, “Just dad being there was a great source of strength for everyone, especially for me. Especially during stressful shoots, his reassuring presence meant the world to us. His advice on the smallest of things can make the biggest difference. He’s also the greatest person to bounce ideas off. I was so lucky to have him there as a pillar of support throughout the shooting of the film.”

‘Dono’, made under the banner of Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios, is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 5 this year.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Randeep Hooda: ‘It’s great to see Punjabi music trailblazing globally’
Next article
Mika Singh harnesses pure gangster vibe in new song ‘Naa Das De’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US