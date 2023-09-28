scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Kaushal drops his hip-hop song titled ‘Jhandey’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal announced his foray into music with his first song ‘Jhandey’, a hip-hop rap number.

Sunny has not just sung, but also written the song and collaborated with the music producer Bharg Kale.

Sunny chose his birthday for this new beginning as it symbolises a rebirth of sorts by exploring his long-time passion for creating music.

‘Jhandey’, which dropped today is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

The song embarks a new journey for the ‘Shiddat’ actor, who aims to release many more unspoken words and unsung songs through his independent YouTube channel “SunSunnyKhez”.

The actor wrote: “Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me.”

On the film front, Sunny has a line up of interesting projects like ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ and ‘Shiddat 2’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

dc/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Cup: One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, says Rabada
Next article
Spices in the kitchen, indoor plants can be toxic: Experts
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US