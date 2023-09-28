Sunny Kaushal drops his hip-hop song titled ‘Jhandey’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal announced his foray into music with his first song ‘Jhandey’, a hip-hop rap number.

Sunny has not just sung, but also written the song and collaborated with the music producer Bharg Kale.

Sunny chose his birthday for this new beginning as it symbolises a rebirth of sorts by exploring his long-time passion for creating music.

‘Jhandey’, which dropped today is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

The song embarks a new journey for the ‘Shiddat’ actor, who aims to release many more unspoken words and unsung songs through his independent YouTube channel “SunSunnyKhez”.

The actor wrote: “Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me.”

On the film front, Sunny has a line up of interesting projects like ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ and ‘Shiddat 2’ in the pipeline.

