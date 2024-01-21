HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Leone turns restaurateur, next wish is ‘to conquer the world’

Sunny Leone has added many feathers to her cap

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Leone _ pic courtesy news agency

From an actress, to an entrepreneur and now a restaurateur, Sunny Leone has added many feathers to her cap. It was a glittery affair on Saturday night, when Sunny launched her very first restaurant in Noida, called ChicaLoca, the two floored restaurant gives a glimpse of the actress’s fabulous life.

The 42-year-old star, who was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber at the launch, already has a beauty line.

What other ideas are in her mind?

Sunny told IANS: “To conquer the world.”

The actress then went on to say that she wants to create more ideas.

“On a serious note, I think is to find appropriate businesses to invest in or create and really create ideas.”

The actress feels that entertainers should not limit themselves and instead branch out to expand their brand value.

“I think entertainers should not just stop at films and TV shows. We should definitely venture out and try new things so that we can expand our brand in many different ways,” said Sunny.

Sunny is joined by Sahil Baweja, director of Singing Bowls Hospitality, who shared: “We aim to create an environment that mirrors Sunny’s infectious energy and joyous persona.”

