scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur to star in fam-comedy 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actors Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur have been roped in for director Ishrat Khan’s upcoming family comedy titled ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’.

Speaking about his next comedy, Sunny said: “Raaj Shaandilyaa has a very different comedy style as compared to the ones I have done before and that’s what attracted me to the film. This one is a hilarious chaotic household comedy entertainer. Excited to begin this one.”

The shooting for the film commenced on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

Getting ready for her first family comedy, Avneet added: “Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma’am, Annu Sir and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me and can’t wait to make you laugh.”

The second of their fam-com universe after ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Sunny and Avneet, who will collaborate for the first time, are joined by Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sudhir Pandey and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is an out-and-out comedy entertainer that will make you laugh, cry get emotional together as you sit & enjoy with your family.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa added: “The film has something for everyone and we can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

A Bhanushali Studios Limited & ThinkInk Picturez Limited production, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri on 'real life star' Priyanka: Very few quit, make their own universe of success
Next article
Study finds AMR genes spread easily between people
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study finds AMR genes spread easily between people

News

Vivek Agnihotri on 'real life star' Priyanka: Very few quit, make their own universe of success

News

Armaan Malik says he is glad to sing 'Ghar Nahi Jaana' and go beyond expectations

News

Good sleep, consistent workout, easy diet are 3 pillars of healthy lifestyle, shares Aditya Roy Kapur

News

Allu Arjun pens a thank you note on completing 20 years in film industry

News

Tejasswi Prakash drops the teaser of her new song 'Rangbahara'

News

Warner Bros Games to shut down MultiVersus open beta

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite now available in 6 more countries

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a camouflage print sweatshirt as she walks past Jason Derulo without noticing him

News

To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut reach Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush

News

'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'

News

Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

News

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

News

'Loved sharing screens with all co-stars': Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

News

Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

News

Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

News

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Sports

Miami Open: Sabalenka cruises into fifth quarterfinals of the season; Pegula sets up clash with Potapova

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US