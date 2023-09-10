scorecardresearch
Sunny to Anurag Kashyap: 'Happy Birthday to the man who changed the course of my life'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone wished her ‘Kennedy’ director Anurag Kashyap, who on Sunday turned 51-years-old.

Labeling Anurag as the man who “changed” her life, Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with the filmmaker.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the man who actually changed the course of my life!! I hope your day is full of love and light! Love you from the bottom of my heart!!”

‘Kennedy’ is a neo-noir thriller film written and directed by Anurag. It also stars Rahul Bhat. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ and ‘Dobaaraa’.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. It is also being premiered at 2023 Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

‘Kennedy’, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

