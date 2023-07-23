scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The Tamil star Suriya, who is known for films such as ‘Aaytha Ezhuthu’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Jai Bhim’ and several others, is back this time in the first glimpse of the upcoming film ‘Kanguva’.  By the looks of it, the actor seems to be playing a fearless warrior.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Sunday.

With a duration of 2 minutes and 21 seconds, the video asset is marked by stunning visuals, cinematic yet off beat music, and the powerful screen presence of Suriya. It begins with the camera tracking into a battlefield as aerial shots soon transition into eye level shots showing a devastated battlefield as Suriya emerges from the darkness adorning a mask made from the skull of a livestock. He can also be seen sporting a neckpiece made of tiger claws and horns.

Suriya’s character then throws a flame charged spear which pierces the chest of his opponent in the battlefield. A thrilling cinematic shot then shows him along with a horse and an eagle as the thunder strikes the edge of the hill lighting up the screen.

Soon after this, he is shown to be removing his mask but the audience doesn’t get to see his face as the drone shots crosses the actor before he could fully remove his mask. The following shots build up the anticipation for the character with Suriya’s army shooting flame charged arrows from the foothill in a parabola, tribal drum beats and Suriya running around in his warrior avatar.

Towards the end leg of the video, the face of Suriya is revealed who gives an over-the-top yet intriguing stare into the camera as he laughs his devilish heart out.

However, the film is currently in production and is moving at a brisk pace.

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages currently but more languages are expected to follow the suit as the film will have a grand release in 10 languages in 3D format. The 3D conversion of the film is already in process and promises a visual delight for the connoisseurs of raw action and the fans of the Tamil star.

The film, which is being produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, also stars Disha Patani, and is directed by Siva. Other members of the cast will soon be unveiled. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

‘Kanguva’ is expected to release in 2024.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century
This May Also Interest You
Sports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Technology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Brampton Wolves register victories on Day 3

Technology

Google adding 'Alt text' in Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets

Technology

Apple Vision Pro firmware suggests 3 battery models

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US