scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka took to social media where she wrote a cryptic post saying

By Agency News Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty 'Roadies' announcement
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty 'Roadies' announcement

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka took to social media where she wrote a cryptic post saying “tum kiyu darogi” (why will you be scared) after actress Rhea Chakraborty was announced as a gang leader for the upcoming season of ‘Roadies’.

It was on Monday, that Rhea was named as one of the gang leaders in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies’. She had shared a promo on Instagram.

Rhea was heard saying: “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki.”

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Singh wrote: “Tum kiyu darogi? Tum to vaishya thi aur rahogi! Prashna yeh hai ki tumhari upbhogta kaun hai? Koi Sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. Who responsible 4delays InSSRCs is obvious (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor’s father filed a case against Rhea, the actor’s then-girlfriend, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.

Previous article
Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'
Next article
IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB
This May Also Interest You
Technology

vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Sports

Official chant launched to mark 100-day countdown to FIFA Women's World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

Sports

Jorge Almiron takes charge of Boca Juniors

Sports

IPL 2023: Lack of crucial batting partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians, says Sunil Gavaskar

Technology

Hyundai to invest $18.2 bn in EV production by 2030

News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

News

Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

News

Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Technology

Twitter merges with Musk's everything app called 'X'

Technology

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in app market

Health & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US