Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

Switzerland pays tribute to filmmaker Yash Chopra, saluting his contribution of having showcased Switzerland's beauty to Indians through his films.

By News Bureau
Switzerland in Yash Chopra's Darr

Switzerland pays tribute to late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, saluting his contribution of having showcased Switzerland’s beauty to Indians through his films. The much-awaited Netflix docu-series, ‘The Romantics’, is a celebration of the legacy of Yash Chopra and its cultural impact on Indians over the past 50 years. It is set to release this Tuesday.

Remo Kaser, Director of Sales Jungfrau Railways, Switzerland, said: “The legend, Yash Chopra, has presented the beauty of Switzerland and especially the Jungfrau Region to Indians across the world for generations, through his beautiful, soulful cinema.”

“Indians, who come to Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe year on year, have always spoken to us about how the romantic films of Yash Chopra have pushed them to visit the Jungfrau Region and Interlaken and make memories for a lifetime.”

The Swiss authorities will celebrate Yash Chopra’s legacy across the country, especially in places where the filmmaker shot mega-hits like Darr and Chandni. His son Aditya Chopra also shot the all-time blockbuster, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ in Switzerland.

Every Indian has been enchanted by Switzerland’s snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and pristine lakes in large part because of Yash Chopra’s films. It is said that he visited Switzerland for his honeymoon and was smitten by the country instantly. The Swiss government has continuously honoured the legendary filmmaker through the years.

In 2011, Switzerland’s Jungfrau Railways inaugurated a train named after him – an honour shared only with the railway’s founder, Adolf Guyer.

The train featured his signature and name on a signboard. In May 2016, a bronze statue of Yash Chopra was installed by the Switzerland government as a tribute, near the Congress Centre in Interlaken, a popular tourist spot.

At the prestigious Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, a special deluxe cinema-themed suite is named after Yash Chopra.

In 2011, the filmmaker inaugurated the suite. Lake Lauenen, in the Canton of Berne, is referred to as Lake Chopra! The Swiss government honoured Yash Chopra with the title of Ambassador of Interlaken, making him the first recipient of the award. He was also bestowed the Swiss Ambassador’s Award.

Remo added: “Switzerland and India have a great bond of mutual respect and admiration and Yash Chopra has played a monumental role in solidifying the relationship between our great nations. Switzerland is only too proud to celebrate his legacy here.”

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’.

