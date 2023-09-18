Sylvester Stallone proudly compares himself to 'the last of dinosaurs'

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has exceeded his own expectations in the movie industry, and even compared himself to “the last of dinosaurs.”

“It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, (which) is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait … Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema… it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium,” Sylvestershared to ETCanada, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that … But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is. I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Stallone claimed that he was determined to shoot a reality TV show while he’s “still relevant.”

The Hollywood icon starred in a reality series called ‘The Family Stallone’, and the veteran actor insisted that he wanted to “share this notoriety” with the world.

Sylvester — who starred in the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ film franchises — told Entertainment Tonight, “This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”

Stallone’s wife, Jennifer, also wanted the show to be an authentic look at their life. She said, “I didn’t want it to be set up. I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we’re screaming at each other.’ I wanted to show people real life things that happen.”

