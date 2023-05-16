scorecardresearch
T-Series and Luv Films’ ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

T-Series and Luv Films’ blockbuster film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, continues its remarkable journey of success

T-Series and Luv Films’ blockbuster film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, continues its remarkable journey of success, captivating audiences in India and around the globe.

Adding to the film’s phenomenal reception, the soundtrack of the film had become an instant sensation resonating with music lovers since the release of its first song, “Tere Pyaar Mein”, the second soundtrack, “Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai,” garnered tremendous attention too given its relatable lyrics and is still trending extensively on social media with netzines making creative reels. However, it was “O Bedardeya” which took the sensation to greater heights securing number one position on the Top 50 Spotify India chart making it the most played song on Spotify India. Furthermore, two other songs from the album “Tere Pyaar Mein” and “Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai” are also trending prominently in the same list.

Each song in the album carries a unique essence and has a different emotion to offer to the audiences. The magical combination of acclaimed music director Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, singer Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor has once again worked wonders, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

After, the film’s widespread acclaim in theatres, including an exceptional box office performance and the music album being a hit solidifies its position as a cinematic triumph.

