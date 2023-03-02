scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

T-Series Films to bring the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla ‘SRI’

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gears up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with ‘SRI’

By Pooja Tiwari
T-Series Films to bring the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla 'SRI'
Rajkummar Rao - Sri

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gears up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with ‘SRI’ directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar the film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023.

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, pictured by Pratham Mehta, SRI is a biopic of an industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 15th September 2023.

Previous article
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed captain of Delhi Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues named vice-captain
Next article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)

Technology

OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

Technology

Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall as India trail Australia by 9 runs at Tea

News

Bhuvan Bam shares pic from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets, expresses gratitude

Sports

New Zealand name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

News

Rajinikanth, 'Jai Bhim' director's next project announced, will release in 2024

News

Sehban Azim initially struggled to step into his mean 'Dear Ishq' character, reveals Kishwer Merchant

News

Michael B. Jordan honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Technology

Tesla Superchargers now open to other EVs at 'select sites' in US

Technology

Apple still working on classical music app

News

Jagadish Palanisamy to co-produce Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’

News

Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15

Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed captain of Delhi Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues named vice-captain

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her stylish earnings

Sports

PKL organisers plans to launch Women's Kabaddi League

Sports

Obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after his 101th Test: Ricky Ponting on Warner's Test career

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Billi Billi Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US