Tanuj Virwani joins Sunny Leone as co-host on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is known for ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Masaba Masaba’, has joined actress Sunny Leone as the co-host on the reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’. The new season of the show promises an irresistible blend of love and intense drama, with Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani manoeuvring the show together.

Talking about being the new co-host of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’, Tanuj said: “I am extremely excited about the prospect of being a part of India’s biggest dating reality show. It has been the most talked about show and has been entertaining fans across the nation. There are a lot of cool, unexpected new elements going to be introduced this season, and I look forward to adding my own spin”.

He further mentioned: “I have done a fair amount of fictional work both in films and in the OTT space. Never before have I hosted or been a part of nonfiction. It’s a fun opportunity and an exciting challenge that I look forward to. Also, I am really happy to reunite with Sunny after 7 long years. I had a great time working with her, and I expect this experience to be no different.”