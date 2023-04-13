scorecardresearch
'Teri Meri Doriyaan': Sahiba's equation with Angad going to change with Seerat's entry

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar made her debut in the Hindi TV industry with the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaan’, and is seen playing Sahiba in the show.

She talked about her on-screen character and how her equation with Angad played by Vijayendra Kumeria is going to change after the entry of her sister Seerat (Roopam Sharma) because of the revelation of truth in the family drama.

She said: “It has been a rollercoaster ride for Sahiba ever since she got married to Angad. There were many ups and downs yet she stood for the truth and fought hard to prove herself right without anyone’s support. Sahiba has always stood up for the truth, no matter what the circumstances are and this is something I resemble in my character.”

The actress is known for her work in the Punjabi show ‘Maawan Thandiyan Chawan’ and also appeared in several music videos.

Talking about the upcoming sequence, She said: “With the big revelation made by Sahiba, Angad has decided to take Seerat’s responsibility and with this decision of Angad, it is going to be a tough journey ahead for Sahiba. With Seerat’s re-entry into the lives of Angad and Sahiba, I wonder if this entry will drift the duo apart who had just started to witness each other’s vulnerable side.”

Himanshi further spoke on her on-screen personality and how she is gradually realising her feelings for Angad.

“Sahiba is still processing all the events that have unfolded. With the drama unfolding, Sahiba will start realising her feelings for Angad and it will be intriguing to see what happens next in the lives of Angad and Sahiba,” she concluded.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/uk/

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut
