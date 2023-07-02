Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

The dynamic producer duo, Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film, ‘The Crew’ featuring a stellar dream cast of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon for March 22, 2024.

Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding.’

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. ‘The Crew’ is one of the most ambitious projects of Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew’ is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.