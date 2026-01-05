Meet Vartika Singh, The Beauty Queen Who Stunned As Emraan Hashmi’s 2nd Wife In Haq

The recently released courtroom drama Haq has been drawing attention for its powerful subject and compelling performances. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in lead roles, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Vartika Singh, who has quickly emerged as a talking point among audiences. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, Haq hit theatres on November 7, 2025, and is inspired by one of the most significant legal battles in Indian history.

While Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are familiar faces, many viewers are curious about Vartika Singh, the newcomer who plays a pivotal role in the film. Before stepping into films, Vartika built a strong identity as a model and social activist. She represented India at the 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant and made the country proud by finishing among the Top 20 contestants at the 2019 event held in Atlanta.

Beyond the glamour of pageantry, Vartika has been deeply involved in social causes. In 2018, she founded a non-profit organisation called Pure Humans, with a focus on social awareness and community welfare. Her work also includes collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government on campaigns aimed at spreading awareness about Tuberculosis, highlighting her commitment to public health and social responsibility.

Vartika’s academic background further reflects her interest in societal issues. She completed her schooling in Lucknow and later earned a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Lucknow. This strong educational foundation, combined with her activism, has shaped her perspective and approach as a performer, especially in a film like Haq, which deals with women’s rights and legal justice.

Before making her feature film debut, Vartika appeared in popular music videos. In 2017, she featured in the song Saware alongside actor Kunal Khemu. The track was composed by Anupam Raag and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Two years later, in 2019, she appeared in Kishmish, a music video by Ash King and Qaran. These projects helped her gain visibility and experience in front of the camera before transitioning to films.

In Haq, Vartika essays the role of Saira Jahan, the second wife of Mohd. Abbas Khan, a character portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Her role adds emotional depth and complexity to the narrative, which explores personal relationships against the backdrop of a landmark legal case. The film is inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a case that significantly impacted discussions around women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

The real-life case dates back to 1978, when Shah Bano, then 62 years old, filed a petition in an Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, a prominent and affluent lawyer. Married in 1932, the couple had five children before their separation. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in Shah Bano’s favour, granting her maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the verdict sparked widespread debate and controversy, leading the Rajiv Gandhi government to pass legislation in 1986 that effectively overturned the judgment.

Speaking recently to news agency ANI, Vartika shared her emotions about her first Bollywood release. She described feeling grateful, emotional, and slightly overwhelmed by the positive response from viewers. According to her, receiving appreciation for her very first film is a significant moment in her life. She admitted that as a debutant, there is always uncertainty about how audiences will react, but the love and encouragement she has received have motivated her to work harder and strive for even better performances in the future.

Apart from Hashmi, Gautam, and Singh, Haq features a strong supporting cast including Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film is produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures and backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

With its blend of powerful performances, historical relevance, and emotional storytelling, Haq not only revisits a landmark chapter in India’s legal history but also marks a promising beginning for Vartika Singh in Bollywood.