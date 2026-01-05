North West Flaunts Edgy Style and Massive Diamond Gift from Kim Kardashian

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is once again making headlines with her fearless sense of style. The young fashion enthusiast recently unveiled a dramatic new look on TikTok, complete with a bridge piercing, black grill teeth, and a jaw-dropping 106-carat diamond skull pendant.

Appearing on the popular “Kim and North” TikTok account on January 3, North was seen dancing and lip-syncing alongside a friend in a series of playful videos. Sporting electric blue hair, faux facial piercings, and bold accessories, North’s latest appearance quickly caught the internet’s attention. The ball-shaped piercings on the bridge of her nose stood out, adding to her edgy aesthetic.

One accessory in particular stole the spotlight—the massive diamond skull pendant she wore around her neck. According to People magazine, the statement piece was a Christmas gift from her mother, Kim Kardashian. North proudly showcased the necklace while captioning one of the videos, “We da real rockstars .”

For the TikTok appearance, North rocked an oversized Balenciaga jersey paired with a pleated mini skirt, tights, and fuzzy boots. She completed the look with a black shoulder bag, spiky cuff bracelets, metallic accents, and faux facial piercings, creating a fashion-forward ensemble that reflected her growing confidence and individuality.

North has never shied away from experimenting with bold looks. In the past, she has shared images featuring bleached eyebrows, a finger dermal piercing, and dramatic outfits—including a striking corset dress she previously wore in August. While her fashion choices have often sparked criticism online, Kim Kardashian has consistently defended her daughter’s right to self-expression.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim revealed that North has learned to tune out negativity. “She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like my blue hair,’” Kim shared. She added that North is “really confident” and has a unique sense of style.

The SKIMS founder also admitted that North inspires her fashion-wise, saying her daughter encourages her to explore new brands and creative ideas. “She teaches me a lot,” Kim said, calling North “so creative” and self-aware.

Born on June 15, 2013, North West has already dipped her toes into entertainment, lending her voice to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023. As she continues to grow, it’s clear that North is carving out her own identity—one bold fashion statement at a time.