Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About What She Won’t Tolerate In A Relationship After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that when it comes to love and relationships, she knows exactly what she wants—and what she will no longer compromise on. The global pop star and actor recently opened up about her personal outlook on love during a live performance in Las Vegas, offering fans a candid glimpse into how her perspective has evolved over the years.

On Saturday night, Lopez paused her show to reflect on one of her most iconic songs, If You Had My Love, a track that launched her music career in 1999. In a fan-recorded video that has since gone viral on Instagram, the singer spoke emotionally about how the meaning of the song has changed for her with time and experience.

“When I first sang it, I was very young,” Lopez told the audience. “And I sang it with a lot of hope.” She went on to explain that over the years, she has performed the song during many different phases of her life—when she was happy, when she was heartbroken, and when she was searching for answers. “I’ve also sang it while I was sad. And I’ve sang it when I was happy,” she said. “But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.”

Her words were met with loud cheers from fans, many of whom saw her speech as a reflection of her recent personal journey. Lopez then spelled out what that “power” means to her now, particularly when it comes to love and relationships. “Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it,” she said. “You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am. You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

The moment resonated strongly with the crowd, especially in light of Lopez’s recent divorce from actor Ben Affleck. The two had famously reunited and married after nearly two decades apart, only to later part ways again. While both Lopez and Affleck have largely remained private about the details of their separation, the singer’s words on stage suggested a renewed sense of self-worth and clarity.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in the early 2000s and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. They fell in love, got engaged, and starred together in films such as Gigli and Jersey Girl in 2004. However, their relationship unfolded under intense media scrutiny, and they eventually called off their engagement later that same year, citing pressure from the public spotlight as one of the contributing factors.

For years, the two went on to live separate lives, marrying other people and building families of their own. In a twist that delighted fans worldwide, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance nearly 20 years later. Their reunion was widely celebrated as a real-life love story coming full circle. The couple married in July 2022, marking what many believed to be a fairytale second chance.

However, the renewed marriage did not last. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, with court documents stating that the couple had been separated for more than a year prior to the filing. Their divorce was finalised in February last year. Despite the public interest surrounding their split, both stars chose to stay largely silent, opting to handle the matter away from the spotlight.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. The former couple divorced in 2018 and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship. Lopez, on the other hand, has been married four times and is a mother to twins she shares with singer Marc Anthony, her former husband.

Through her music and recent onstage reflections, Lopez appears to be embracing a new chapter—one defined by confidence, boundaries, and self-respect. Her comments suggest that while she remains open to love, she is no longer willing to settle for anything less than mutual respect, acceptance, and genuine care.

As fans continue to cheer her on, Jennifer Lopez’s message is clear: love should be empowering, not diminishing. And if someone wants a place in her life, they will have to meet her where she stands—strong, self-aware, and unapologetically herself.