The Fukreys to return the 3d time on December 1

As the comedy film ‘Fukrey’ clocks a decade since its release on Tuesday, it’s set to return with its third instalment on December 1, 2023. The earlier parts of the film garnered a lot of positive response from the audience as they left them in splits and emerged as sleeper hits at the box office.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, ‘Fukrey 3’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the first and second part as well.

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers also conducted a special screening of the first ‘Fukrey’ film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Fukrey 3’ is all set to bring back the Jugaadu Boys for another unforgettable adventure.

