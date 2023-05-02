scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) Amid the raging controversy over the upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’, the producers of the film on Tuesday changed the text of the introduction to the film in its latest teasers on YouTube.

Earlier, the text mentioned that around 32,000 women have gone missing from Kerala. Now the changed version says that three women, who after getting brainwashed, converted and were sent on terror missions in India and abroad.

The film starring Adah Sharma, slated to release on May 5 created a major controversy when it claimed that 32,000 women have left the state.

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left and the UDF demanded that the film should not be screened.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said their stand has been clear and in the name of expression of freedom, they will not allow anyone to spread canards and it will be appropriately dealt with and they have already asked for a ban of the film.

A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a ban on the screening of the film.

Certain outfits announced cash prizes to prove the claim. The Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the individual who proves the “allegations” levelled in the movie. A right-wing activist and founder of the Hindu Seva Kendra Pratheesh Viswanath also offered Rs 10 crore to prove the opposite — that no one from Kerala has gone to Syria to join IS.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen. It traces the journey of four female college students in Kerala who become part of Islamic State.

The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

–IANS

sg/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Breathing exercises may help reduce Alzheimer's risk: Study
Next article
'Bride and Prejudice' actress Dannii Erskine dies in a 'serious' car accident
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bride and Prejudice' actress Dannii Erskine dies in a 'serious' car accident

Technology

Breathing exercises may help reduce Alzheimer's risk: Study

Technology

KGMU to get FENO machine for asthma detection

News

Japanese fans travel to Chennai to see 'PS-2', Karthi welcomes them home

News

Sudhanshu Pandey to feature in solo single 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen' after almost five years

Sports

Tom Moody: KL Rahul should have come out in middle overs

Technology

Samsung Galaxy devices get Bing AI-featured SwiftKey support

Technology

Zypp Electric deploys 2K EVs in Bengaluru, plans to add 8K more

Health & Lifestyle

US reports Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

News

'Ajooni' actress Ayushi Khurana shares hydration tips for summers

Technology

MediaTek unveils 'Dimensity 7050' to power 5G smartphones in India

News

'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' actor Vikam Pratap starved himself, spent nights in biting cold for his role

Technology

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma, says experts

Sports

Madrid Open: Tsitsipas beats Baez to reach last-16, Fritz moves past Garin

Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Jenna Ortega flaunts her best Wednesday black corset gown

Sports

'I don't know why he's over playing IPL', Michael Clarke wants Hazlewood to focus on preparing for Ashes

Technology

Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twinning in monochrome at Met Gala Carpet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US