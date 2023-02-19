scorecardresearch
Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

With Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' hitting 1000 crore worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi, several theatre chains to celebrate Pathaan week!

By Glamsham Editorial
Theatre chains to celebrate 'Pathaan' week!
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan _ pic courtesy imdb

All-time blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ is set to cross 1000 crore worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version this week and several theatre chains are joining in to celebrate history being written by this action spectacle! Theatre owners have decided to mark this week as Pathaan Week, starting Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd. All tickets will be priced at 110 rupees for audiences to watch or rewatch this monstrous blockbuster!

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, says, “2023 has started extremely well not just for YRF with Pathaan but also for the entire exhibition circuit and we couldn’t be happier. The biggest all-time blockbuster Pathaan, which is the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has been entertaining audiences globally since it’s release and it is amazing that all the leading multiplex chains are coming together to celebrate the contribution of this film towards the Hindi film industry.”

He adds, “It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat 110 rupees. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand and also the YRF Spy Universe that is churning out the biggest action spectacles that India has ever seen and is setting new benchmarks and records with every film!”

Meanwhile, Pathaan saw a big jump on 4th Saturday, with collections at 988 crore gross worldwide! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, on its fourth Saturday, saw a solid jump at the box office. It collected 3.32 crore nett in India (Hindi – 3.25 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.07 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $45.35 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 511.42 crore (Hindi – 493.60 crore, Dubbed – 17.82 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 988 crore (India gross : 616 crore, overseas : 372 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe!

Pic. Sourceimdb
