'Things aren't as they seem': Vicky responds to Salman's security pushing him aside

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was recently pushed aside by superstar Salman Khan’s security entourage at IIFA recently, has reacted to the incident. The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor said that things are not always like what they seem on camera or phone screens.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks, Vicky, who is set to host the IIFA awards ceremony with his ‘Manmarziyaan’ co-star Abhishek Bachchan, said: “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video.” He added: “There is no point in talking about that.”

The video showed Vicky trying to have a conversation with Salman as he entered the event; however, he was pushed back by the security guards of the superstar.

Netizens were quick to react on the same and shared their hot takes. While some felt Salman’s gesture was ‘rude’, others believed that it was Salman’s swag.

