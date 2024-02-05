scorecardresearch
‘Thrilled’ Jamie Lever announces her first one-woman stand-up live show

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Comedian and actress Jamie Lever is set to feature in a one-woman stand-up live show titled ‘The Jamie Lever Show’, where she will be showcasing her observations to spot-on impersonations, and even flaunting her singing and dancing skills seamlessly woven into her set.

Jamie, daughter of veteran comedian Johnny Lever, said: “The ‘Jamie Lever Show’ is a labor of love, bringing together all facets of my comedic and artistic abilities.”

“It’s a unique blend of laughter, impersonations, and entertainment, giving the audience a glimpse into my world. I’m thrilled to bring this one-woman show to my hometown, Mumbai, and can’t wait to connect with the audience in a more intimate setting.”

The live show marks a significant milestone as it is Jamie’s first solo venture in her home city, Mumbai. The Nehru Auditorium, Mumbai and the Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane are the chosen venues, promising packed houses for the laughter-filled evenings.

Having previously toured and performed worldwide as an integral part of the ‘Johny Lever Live’, which has had over 250 shows worldwide. The one woman show is set to take place in Mumbai on 17-18 February with one show in Nehru Centre and another in Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane.

