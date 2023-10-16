scorecardresearch
Tiger Shroff on his 'Ganapath' role: 'I have never played so many shades before'

Tiger Shroff, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born', said that he had a different experience playing his character in the movie.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Tiger Shroff, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, said that he had a different experience playing his character in the movie. The trailer of ‘Ganapath’ gives a glimpse of Tiger’s action avatar never seen before.

He said: “Its so different, I have never played so many shades before. I have always been very one track straight forward hero, this is more of an underdog becoming a hero and yes, there is a dark side of him too and there is a very child like side of him too as well.”

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

