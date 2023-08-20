scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger Shroff wraps up 'Ganapath: Part 1'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is known for ‘Baaghi’ franchise, ‘Heropanti’, ‘War’ and others, has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming action film ‘Ganapath: Part 1’.

The actor will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the film almost nine years after the two made their Hindi film debut together with ‘Heropanti’.

‘Ganapath: Part 1’ is a dystopian action. With two months left for the film’s release, Tiger Shroff took to his social media and called the ‘Ganapath Part 1’ as one of the biggest and most challenging films of his career.

Announcing the news of the film’s wrap up, Tiger shared a series of pictures from the sets and captioned, “Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! X ray vision till the end….2 months to go. #ganapath.”

The pictures shared by Tiger Shroff took the social media by storm with netizens praising his physique and appealing looks. Producer-actorJackky Bhagnani commented on Tiger’s picture and wrote, “Big Day”.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Company, ‘Ganapath Part 1’ is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the National Award winning Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, October 20, 2023.

–IANS

aa/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'
Next article
John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82
This May Also Interest You
Technology

John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

News

'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori step out for a steamy night out

Technology

Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study 

News

Mahabali was the first socialist, says Malayalam superstar Mammootty

Sports

'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication…': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016

Sports

We do what we’re told, says Rabada over SA20 clashing with South Africa’s Tests against New Zealand

News

Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'

News

‘King of Kotha’ trailer played at Times Square: Dulquer Salmaan says, ‘biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema’

News

Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'

News

Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Bro' heads to OTT after short theatrical run

Sports

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters, Indian Air Force to end campaign, Rajasthan-Indian Army in key clash

Fashion and Lifestyle

Clicked by Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pic of her father Rajiv Gandhi

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky take on his outfit in ‘KBC’: ‘Hum soche shatranj khelne ja rahe hai’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam's 'bundle of joy' on his first birthday

Technology

Samsung working on 440MP camera sensor: Report

News

Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US