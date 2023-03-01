scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome, who plays the character of Lipika in the recently released streaming show ‘The Night Manager’, has said that in real life, she is a very calm person who could do away with the adrenaline rush unlike her character, though she has a few things in common with Lipika.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I am definitely less messy than Lipika. I will not put myself in a dangerous situation. I am quite okay to live without the adrenaline rush of the brave and the strong.”

However, there are two things that she shares with her character as she further mentioned: “I would like to think that I share Lipika’s sense of responsibility and middle class reality.”

‘The Night Manager’ is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s eponymous novel. In addition, the show also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, and tells the story of the titular character played by Aditya, who infiltrates an arms dealer’s empire.

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set
This May Also Interest You
News

Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set

Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US