Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump amid pregnancy rumours

Anushka Sharma shared a picture flaunting her baby bump amid rumours of her pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump amid pregnancy rumours _ pic courtesy news agency
Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture flaunting her baby bump amid rumours of her pregnancy. Though the couple is tight lipped about this, it has been speculated by netizens that this will be her and Virat Kohli’s second child after their daughter Vamika.

Teasing the pregnancy though not confirming it, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress posted the picture of her first pregnancy alongside another photo.

Sharing the pictures sitting in a similar position, the actres captioned: “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade.”

Anushkawas promoting a mobile brand in the post.

In the picture, she was donning a black outfit and flaunting her belly while sitting in a garden area with a phone in hand, with her eyes closed and smiling happily.

Though this was an advertisement, there maybe more to this than what meets the eye.

While the paparazzi have been after the actress and her cricketer husband, the two are maintaining silence and even teasing both the press and netizens. This has only added fuel to the fire, as the two have neither confirmed nor denied anything.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were spotted going to a maternity clinic in Mumbai which immediately caught the attention of fans though when asked about it, and whether there was any good news to expect, the couple politely refused to answer any questions.

