Tina Knowles debunks rumours about Beyonce's personal toilet seats

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Tina Knowles shut down rumours that her daughter Beyonce travels with personal toilet seats while on tour.

“That is so ridiculous,” the mom of two told TMZ, reports pagesix.com.

Tina explained that the leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled “BEYONCE TOILET SEATS” was merely a part of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour set.

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats,” she said.

Tina, 69, added that the idea of her daughter requesting her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was “too much”.

The rumours about Beyonce’s tour rider started earlier this month when a source told the US Sun that the “Cuff It” hitmaker can get anything she wants.

“Beyonce is such an elite performer she can literally request anything,” the insider claimed.

“Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

The source added, “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

Meanwhile, the toilet seat rumours aren’t the first that Tina has squashed since the Grammy winner, 41, kicked off her tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in May.

Earlier this month, the fashion designer addressed speculation that Beyonce intentionally skipped Lizzo’s name while performing ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ after the ‘About Damn Time’ singer was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.

The moment occurred during the ‘Alien Superstar’ songstress’ concert, when she said Erykah Badu’s name in place of Lizzo’s.

The lyrics to the hit song originally read, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it).”

But a video from the concert captured Beyonce singing, “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
