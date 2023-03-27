scorecardresearch
Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) TV actress Tina Philip talks about re-entering the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ in a positive role unlike the previous one.

She is seen playing the role of Rhea, who is Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) sister.

Before the show took a six-year-leap, she was seen playing a negative role in the life of the lead characters, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi. However, post the leap, now she has changed and realised her mistakes. She will now be shown playing a positive role.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, said: “I am really happy to be back on the set after a short break. I missed shooting with my ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family. But this time Rhea is not the same person she was, in fact, she has become nice.”

Happy with the way her character has evolved and changed post the leap, Tina is excited to play a positive personality on-screen.

“All this while I have played a negative character who wanted to win over Ranbir, but her intentions aren’t the same. Playing the same character differently is a pleasant change for me. So, I am super excited and really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to all the new and positive Rhea,” she added.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/prw/uk/

