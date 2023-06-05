scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tulsi Kumar's 'Bolo Na' is a travel song with elements of folk music

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Playback singer Tulsi Kumar released her new track ‘Bolo Na’ on Monday. The song features elements of folk music. It is the third song from her highly popular ‘Truly Konnected’ series. The song serves as a comforting solace for those who are dismayed in love.

The song has been composed by Anurag Saikia with Hindi lyrics penned by Avinash Chouhan and Kumaoni lyrics by Damyanti ‘Deepa’.

Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar said: “Bolo Na is a travel song with folk music influence that is soothing to anyone who is upset in love. I dedicate ‘Bolo Na’ to a relationship which is extremely close to my heart and it could be anyone or anything that you are truly connected to.”

Directed by Arsh Grewal, ‘Bolo Na’ has been shot across picturesque landscapes in Kashmir, and tells a sweet story of a mother-daughter relationship expressed through Tulsi’s vision.

Arsh Grewal said: “One of the major highlights of ‘Bolo Na’ is the way it was shot – whether it was the scenic locations of Kashmir, painting-like visuals, the casting for the music video and Tulsi’s convincing and heart-warming performance. While, showing the relationship of mother and daughter is so pure that it shines through.”

‘Bolo Na’, produced by T-Series, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division
Next article
Jack Leach's absence due to injury leaves big shoes to fill for England in the Ashes: Steve Smith
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League unveils six Indians-owned franchises for inaugural edition

Sports

Jack Leach's absence due to injury leaves big shoes to fill for England in the Ashes: Steve Smith

Technology

Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat announce torch run, national send-off ceremony for athletes in New Delhi on June 8

Sports

Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton

Health & Lifestyle

New lung cancer pill cuts risk of death by half

News

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack

News

Big B to Kamal Haasan, the stars Sulochana played on-screen mom to

News

Kim Cattrall reveals 'About My Father' was shot in the thick of pandemic

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors blame junk food for rising heart problems among school-going kids

Technology

India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

Technology

Google Workspace bug allows untraceable data theft from Drive files

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US