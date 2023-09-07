TV shows to add to your Janmashtami celebrations

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Janmashtami, the joyous festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is a time for spiritual reflection and devotion.

What better way to immerse yourself in the divine aura of this occasion than by tuning in to some of the most revered TV shows dedicated to Lord Krishna. Here are five shows to bring more spirituality and devotion to your Janmashtami celebration:

‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’

&TV’s popular mythological show ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ left no chance to mesmerise the audience in narrating the tale of Bal Krishna and his uncle Kans. Starring Sudip Sahir, Amandeep Sidhu, Tushar Chawla, Mahi Soni, itis available on Zee5.

‘RadhaKrishn’

The story revolves around the lives of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna, the beautiful love story of Radha and Krishna. It is India’s longest-running TV series. Krishna, along with his elder brother Balarama defeats the demons. Ashtalakshmi of Radha’s avatar defeats evil Sammohana and his eight brothers. Kans calls Krishna and Balaram to Mathura to kill them. The roles of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

‘Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal’

The socio-mytho show ‘Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal,’ highlight the cultural connections and emotional resonances. The show captures exceptional bond between a devotee named Tulsi and her cherished playful and innocent deity, Laddoo Gopal. It airs on Shemaroo TV.

‘Bal Gopal Kare Dhamal’

The show explores the equation between the common man and God in a modern day setting and recreates the Arjun-Krishna chemistry as in Mahabharat. It is available on youtube.

‘Jai Shri Krishna’

It tells the story of the Bhagavana Vishnu’s avatar, Shree Krishna. The story takes place in India, covering cities like Gokul, Mathura, Hastinapur, Dwaraka. It shows the different leelas or stories, of Shree Krishna from his birth, childhood, teenage years, prince of Mathura and prince of Dwaraka. The show stars Meghan Jadhav, Kritika Sharma and Aditi Sajwan.

It originally aired on Colours TV, and is now available on Youtube.

–IANS

sp/kvd