scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann Khurrana known for his knack for off-beat scripts and roles, was appointed as the National Ambassador of Child Rights for UNICEF India.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his knack for off-beat scripts and roles, was on Saturday appointed as the National Ambassador of Child Rights for UNICEF India. As a part of his duties, Ayushmann will work with UNICEF to ensure the rights of every child to survive, thrive, be protected besides promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them.

“It is truly an honour to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann was appointed as UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate on ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

Most recently, he focused on inclusion and non-discrimination through gender inclusive sports on World Children’s Day 2022 with Sachin Tendulkar, Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, and girls and boys participating in the event from across India.

Welcoming Ayushman as the National Ambassador for Child Rights, Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children. He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes.”

She added, “And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion. We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality – and towards a better future for every child.”

Previous article
Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family
Next article
Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director
This May Also Interest You
News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US