'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming series, ‘United Kacche’ was unveiled on Thursday. The series, which stars Sunil Grover, is a light-hearted dramedy.

The trailer presents the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab, who aspires to migrate to a foreign land for a better life and is willing to go to any extent to fulfil this dream that he inherited from his father and grandfather. Out of desperation, he gives his ancestral land as collateral in lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any makeshift work but destiny has other plans for him as depicted in the trailer.

Sunil Grover said, “The title of the series is significant and conveys so much about the show and its concept – firstly, the series is based in London and so, we shot in the UK extensively to keep the look and the feel of the show as authentic as possible; secondly, Kacche signifies an illegal immigrant residing in a foreign country without legitimate paperwork trying to become a legal citizen.”

Soon after moving to the UK, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant in another country.

Grover added, “Thirdly, United also conveys the unification of all illegal immigrants from different countries and religions who become one family as they are undergoing the same struggle so even in this series, you will see an Indian man, a Pakistani couple and a Bangladeshi duo live together in unison. In a gist, ‘United Kacche’ is a slice-of-life situational comedy with relatable characters and their everyday struggle in a foreign land”.

The series, which also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles, uncovers the stories of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as ‘Kacche’. They settle abroad as illegal immigrants without legitimate paperwork, living a hand to mouth existence on daily wages while constantly hiding from the authorities.

The show captures the nuances and difficulties of immigrants in a foreign land with a light-hearted comedy at its core.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series will be available to stream on ZEE5 from March 31.

