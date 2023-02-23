scorecardresearch
UP govt approves new film policy for 2023

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided

By News Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the state Film Policy 2023. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided that the new film policy would also be applicable to the films that may be made in the film city coming up at Noida.

According to government’s spokesman, the policy provides for subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost if the films are made in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri.

For films made in English, Hindi or other languages, the subsidy will be 25 per cent of the cost of film making.

A subsidy of 25 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh would be given for setting up of studios or labs, among others, in the state.

If the studios/labs are opened in Purvanchal, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand, the amount would be 35 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh.

For films having more than half of shoot days in the state, the amount of subsidy would be subject to a maximum of Rs 1 crore.

