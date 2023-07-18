scorecardresearch
Utkarsh Sharma on 'Khairiyat' from 'Gadar 2': 'It has got haunting melody'

Utkarsh Sharma, who will be reprising his role as Jeete, says it's the first original track of from the movie and essentially the emotional

By Agency News Desk

The makers of ‘Gadar 2’ have released the song ‘Khairiyat’ from the upcoming film, and actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will be reprising his role as Jeete, says it’s the first original track of from the movie and essentially the emotional core of the film.

He added that it has got a haunting melody. After launching the reprised version of the iconic song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’, the makers have now showcased yet another musical gem from ‘Gadar 2’ titled ‘Khairiyat’ featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

‘Khairiyat’ is an ode to the family and revolves around the three pivotal characters of the movie including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh.

Utkarsh said: “It’s the first original track of ‘Gadar 2’ and essentially the emotional core of the film. It has got haunting melody and I remember the first time I heard the song at Mithoon sir’s (composer) studio when he was playing it on the keyboard, I was absolutely hooked to it. Lyrics by Saeed Quadri sir and voice by Arijit Singh has created a magic of sorts.”

“‘Khairiyat’ is one of the rare songs, when you listen to it for the first time, you experience goosebumps because you know this is the perfect song for the film. I am so happy I am a part of this song. It’s a perfect emotional song for the family as it hits hard in our emotions.”

He added: “Apart from that, the rest of the soundtrack of ‘Gadar 2’ is also amazing and I can’t wait for the audience to experience that,” he adds.

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director.

The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11, 2023.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
