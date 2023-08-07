Utkarsh Sharma to watch first day first show of 'Gadar 2' with audience

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Utkarsh Sharma whom we all remember as the child artist in the film ‘Gadar’ is all set to once again play the same character but this time as an adult in ‘Gadar 2’.

The actor said that he is going to watch the film ‘First Day First Show’ on the single screen with the audience.

Utkarsh is very excited for his film ‘Gadar 2’ which is releasing in the cinemas on August 11.

The actor sharing about his excitement for the film, said: “I am very excited about the film. I am going to watch the ‘first day first show’ on the single screen like Gaiety, Maratha Mandir. I am going to enjoy it with the audience and see their reactions.”

Talking about how he managed to grab the role of the child artist 22 years back, he said: “Both the parts of Gadar happened coincidentally for me. During the first part, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol had already shot for their part and my father had still not finalised the child artist. At that point, Ameesha told my father that you should take your own son. At first, my father said no. He wanted me to focus on my studies then. But eventually when he did not get any other child artist, he asked me if I wanted to do that role. At first, I said no but then seeing him worried I said Yes.”

The actor said: ” ‘Gadar 2’ was not planned at all. It was during Covid when Shaktimaan ji came with the idea of the script. My father loved it so much that he dropped the idea of other projects and said I want to make this film only now. He narrated the script to me and I also said I want to do this film only. Then Sunny sir, Zee Studios everybody came on board in one single day. Everybody loved the script so much. I feel so blessed to have got this opportunity to be a part of this film.”

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma.

It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Starring Sunny, Ameesha, Utkarsh, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

–IANS

newsline/prw