scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The role of a werewolf is on the bucket list of many actors as it brings together many elements of magical realism, fantasy and drama, and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is no different. The actor, who essayed the titular role of a wolf in his film ‘Bhediya’, has shared that the role enriched the actor in him.

‘Bhediya’ is a horror-comedy and it follows the hilarious and spooky travesties of Bhaskar’s (Varun Dhawan) life after he is bit by the mythical creature in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. As Bhaskar finds himself mysteriously transforming into the shape-shifting werewolf, his friends and he set out on a mission to find some much needed answers that only lead to more twists, turns and lots of laughter.

Talking about the film, Varun said: “‘Bhediya’ is not just an exciting werewolf tale but an emotional rollercoaster that promises to keep you hooked. Playing Bhaskar was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that enriched me tremendously as an actor. I can still remember the excitement I felt when I first read the script. And now as it premieres digitally, I am reliving that thrill.”

Actress Kriti Sanon, who essays the role of a mythical creature, said: “The movie holds a special place in my heart as it gave me the opportunity to play a character that I had no reference point to. Moreover, the unique and thrilling script introduced a new genre in Indian cinema. I believe that ‘Bhediya’ has paved the way for more such innovative concepts, and I am excited for viewers to see how we have brought this unique concept to life on screen.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, ‘Bhediya’ will stream on JioCinema from May 26, 2023.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians
Next article
Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

Sports

Gill's got strong wrists and beautiful timing: Brett Lee on Shubman's ton against RCB

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

News

Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA booster vax in early pregnancy did not raise miscarriage risk

Sports

IPL 2023: Missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, admits du Plessis

Technology

China hits back at Biden, bans US-based Micron over 'national security risks'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US