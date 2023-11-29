scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan hugs Kriti Sanon in new photo, fans can’t wait for ‘Bhediya 2’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, an avid social media user, on Wednesday treated his massive fanbase with an adorable picture of himself giving a tight hug to his ‘Bhediya’ co-star Kriti Sanon.

Varun and Kriti had shared the screen in the 2022 horror comedy drama ‘Bhediya’, directed by Amar Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Varun, who has a fan following of 46.7 million followers, shared a cute click, wherein we can see Kriti looking merry in a black dress, with Varun hugging her from behind. He is wearing a blue tee shirt.

In the caption, Varun gave an emoji of ‘high five’. He gave the music of the track ‘Apna Bana Le’ from ‘Bhediya’.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar. The post is liked by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kriti commented on the post: “Miss youuu my friend”, followed by red heart emoji.

Fans commented: “Can’t wait for Bhediya 2.”

“Something is cooking,” said another.

Meanwhile, Varun recently appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He has ‘VD 18’ in the pipeline.

Kriti has untitled romantic comedy, ‘The Crew’ and ‘Do Patti’ in her kitty.

–IANS

sp/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonam Kapoor loves vintage, handmade clothing by local artisans
Next article
Ahaan Panday reflects on his journey as AD on Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘The Railway Men’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US