scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The makers of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ have announced that the romantic action period drama film is all set to release on October 6.

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project- ‘Bawaal’, took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date.

Nitesh tweeted: “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvnA & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023. #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala.”

The release of the ‘Bawaal’ had been pushed to a later date. It was earlier scheduled to release in April. According to reports, the reason behind it was said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary
This May Also Interest You
News

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

News

Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

News

Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife but fans troll her for this reason

News

Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

News

Eddie Redmayne to star as lead in 'The Day of the Jackal'

News

Taylor Tomlinson to have two more stand up specials on Netflix

Technology

SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover

Technology

Instagram now puts ads in user search results

Technology

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing

Sports

Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to begin on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad on Nov 19: Report

Sports

'The World Cup is in the past', says Argentina manager Scaloni

Sports

Miami Open: Giorgi outlasts Kanepi, ties for longest match of the year

Sports

Angulo, Ordonez earn Ecuador call-up for friendlies

Health & Lifestyle

Former British PM admits misleading parliament in 'partygate' scandal

Sports

He is learning the 50-over game: Dravid shrugs off concerns about Suryakumar's poor form

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US