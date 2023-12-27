Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan wraps up Kerala schedule of 'VD 18'

Varun Dhawan announced the wrap up of the Kerala schedule of his movie 'VD 18', dropping beautiful glimpses from the 'God's Own Country'.

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan wraps up Kerala schedule of 'VD 18'
Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced the wrap up of the Kerala schedule of his upcoming movie ‘VD 18’, dropping beautiful glimpses from the ‘God’s Own Country’.

Taking to Instagram, Varun, who enjoys 46.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, gave a sneak peek into beautiful Kerala.

In the picture, the ‘Badlapur’ actor could be seen wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts, posing against a picturesque backdrop with his arms spread wide open.

He captioned the post: “Thank u Kerala Sched wrap #vd18.”

Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be sharing the screen space with Varun in ‘VD18’, which is reportedly directed by Atlee.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Previous article
Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park
Next article
Ashutosh Kulkarni to ring in New Year with family in Pune
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.