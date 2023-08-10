scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Varun Mitra, who is set to essay the role of Lieutenant Triveni Singh in the upcoming streaming project ‘Rakshak- India’s Braves, Chapter 1, Kahani Jammu Station Ki’, has said that the project is a homage to all the heroes, who have laid down their lives for the nation.

The trailer of ‘Rakshak- India’s Braves’ was unveiled on Thursday, and is inspired by real-life incidents, the three-part film tells the story of Lieutenant Triveni Singh, a young soldier who sacrificed his own life to safeguard over 300 civilians who were caught in the crossfire, while trying to secure Jammu Railway Station.

The trailer showcases Triveni Singh bravely fighting and gunning down terrorists in direct combat and selflessly sacrificing his life to save the lives of citizens.

Talking about the same, Varun shared, “This is the story of each and every soldier who fought for our country and to safeguard the citizens. Lt. Triveni Singh laid down his life for us, and this holds true for all the other martyrs as well. This film is an homage to all of them and reminds us of the kind of sacrifices the armed forces make so that we can live freely and safely.”

“Playing a real-life combat hero is a huge challenge for any actor, and it’s a huge source of pride as well. There is pressure and responsibility that comes along while portraying this kind of role. ‘Rakshak’ is the story of bravery and courage that the martyrs display on the battlefield,” he added.

Directed by Akshay Chaubey, and produced by Juggernaut, the film also stars Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles, and will premiere on August 11 on Amazon miniTV.

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

News

Sonu Sood helps man from Bihar to clear debts

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he ‘activated’ his ‘feminine’ energy for ‘Dream Girl 2’

Health & Lifestyle

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

Technology

AI-based automated microscope successfully detects malaria in travellers

Health & Lifestyle

India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

Sports

Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

News

Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US