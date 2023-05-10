scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama ‘Vanshaj’.

The show offers a perfect blend of familial conflicts, political conspiracies and interpersonal dynamics within a wealthy business family.

Namdar, who will essay the role of Vidur, said, “Vidur is a role I’m really looking forward to playing. He is a very ethical man and prides himself on his loyalty. It’s an extremely positive role and his character has very honest traits. Vidur’s wisdom and compassion make him the perfect advisor for all the Mahajan’s troubles.”

“However, his weakness remains his son, Om who he’s sure will fall into trouble someday and cost Vidur his relationship with the family he loves dearly. His faithfulness and commitment are something that will surely inspire a lot of people. I am excited to see the audience’s reaction to this grand show and my character.”

The show will air on Sony SAB from June.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

