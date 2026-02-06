Is Vijay Sethupathi the Latest Addition to Ramayana’s Star-Studded Cast?

Ramayana, the ambitious two-part cinematic retelling of the iconic Hindu epic, continues to generate massive buzz as new casting developments emerge. The film, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is scheduled for release across two consecutive years, with the first part slated for Diwali 2026 and the second arriving on Diwali 2027. Now, reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi may be joining the stellar ensemble in a pivotal role.

According to an online report by Movies Singapore, Vijay Sethupathi is currently in discussions with the makers of Ramayana to portray Vibhishana, the younger brother of Ravana. Vibhishana is one of the epic’s most morally complex and revered characters—someone who chooses the path of righteousness and justice over familial loyalty and ultimately supports Lord Rama in his quest to defeat Ravana.

Sources indicate that the role of Vibhishana is integral to the narrative and carries significant emotional and ideological weight. If finalized, it would mark another powerful addition to Vijay Sethupathi’s diverse body of work, known for layered and unconventional characters. However, as of now, the filmmakers have not made any official announcement regarding his casting.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale and is envisioned as a definitive cinematic adaptation of the timeless mythological saga. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, while Toxic star Yash will be seen as Ravana, one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated portrayals of the legendary antagonist.

Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita, bringing grace and emotional depth to the character. The film boasts an expansive ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and several others in key roles, underscoring the epic’s vast narrative canvas.

Adding further gravitas to the project is its musical team. The songs and background score are being composed by AR Rahman in collaboration with international composer Hans Zimmer, a combination that has significantly raised expectations for the film’s sonic experience.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has been keeping busy with a string of notable projects across industries. He was last seen in a lead role in Gandhi Talks, a silent film directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Released on January 30, 2026, the film also starred Aravind Swamy as co-lead, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Usha Nadkarni in supporting roles.

Gandhi Talks revolved around the intersection of three lives in Mumbai—an unemployed man desperate for work, a once-wealthy businessman who has fallen from grace, and a thief. Their chance encounters lead to unexpected transformations, with the film relying entirely on visual storytelling rather than dialogue.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi has completed shooting for his next lead project titled Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film features Tabu and Samyuktha in pivotal roles and is expected to showcase the actor in yet another intense and distinctive avatar.

In addition to his lead roles, Sethupathi will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The much-anticipated sequel is expected to hit theatres by mid-2026. Furthermore, the actor is part of Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, adding to his already packed slate.

If Vijay Sethupathi officially comes on board Ramayana as Vibhishana, it would further elevate the film’s already formidable cast, promising a nuanced portrayal of one of the epic’s most compelling characters.