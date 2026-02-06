Toxic Takes a Hit? Dhurandhar Secures Major Distribution Deal

The film distribution landscape is witnessing notable movement as major releases begin locking in key territorial deals well ahead of their theatrical debuts. Just a day after reports emerged that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King received an advance offer of ₹200 crore, another significant development has surfaced. Yash-starrer Toxic has finalized its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APTS) distribution rights with PVRINOX Pictures.

According to trade sources, the APTS deal has been closed at an advance of approximately ₹40 crore, structured on a commission basis. As is standard practice for large distribution acquisitions in the Telugu market, PVRINOX Pictures is expected to offload most of the sub-territories to regional distributors across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At the same time, the company may choose to retain select high-performing areas under its own control.

On the surface, this agreement may appear to be a routine Telugu market distribution deal. However, industry insiders suggest that its implications could extend well beyond the southern states. The true significance of this development lies in its potential national-level impact, particularly given PVRINOX’s dominant position in India’s multiplex exhibition space.

Toxic is currently scheduled to release during the Eid festive period in March, where it is set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The latter is a highly anticipated sequel and a formidable box office contender. With PVRINOX being the largest multiplex chain in the country, its association with Toxic raises questions about whether the film could gain strategic advantages in exhibition beyond Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The key area of interest for trade observers is whether this partnership translates into tangible benefits for Toxic in other important markets, especially in the Hindi-speaking circuits and Bengaluru city. Preferential showcasing, screen allocation, or prime show timings in these territories could significantly influence opening numbers in the event of a direct clash. While no such advantages have been officially confirmed, the possibility alone has sparked industry chatter.

That said, the situation is far from straightforward. Dhurandhar holds a special place in PVRINOX’s history, having emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time for the multiplex chain. Given that legacy, it is unlikely that PVRINOX would compromise the prospects of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially if the sequel carries similar commercial potential.

This creates an intriguing scenario where PVRINOX could find itself balancing two major films with competing interests during a high-stakes festive window. Managing screen allocation and maximizing revenue without favoring one title at the expense of the other would be a delicate exercise, should both films stick to their current release plans.

There is still ample time before the scheduled March release, and trade circles believe that a date change remains a strong possibility. In fact, many expect the clash to eventually be avoided altogether, allowing both films to enjoy solo runs and maximize box office potential. However, if the current release strategies remain unchanged and both films arrive on the same day, Toxic may enter the battle better positioned than initially anticipated.

Backed by a major star like Yash and now supported by a powerful distribution partner in PVRINOX Pictures, Toxic appears to have secured a solid foothold ahead of release. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains a formidable opponent, the APTS deal suggests that Toxic could have enough strategic leverage to compete effectively if the Eid showdown does materialize.

As the release window draws closer, all eyes will be on how distribution strategies evolve and whether this key deal reshapes the dynamics of one of the year’s most anticipated box office clashes.