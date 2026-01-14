Yash’s Toxic Lands in Major Controversy — Women’s Commission Demands Action

Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has become the center of a new controversy, even before its release. The film’s teaser, which recently generated massive online buzz, is now facing formal complaints from leaders of a political party’s women’s wing in Karnataka. The group has raised objections to certain visuals in the teaser, calling them objectionable and inappropriate.

Representatives from the women’s wing met officials of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) and submitted a petition requesting intervention. Following the meeting, the Commission officially wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging it to take what was described as “appropriate action” regarding the teaser. The letter requested the CBFC to examine the content under established certification rules and provide a detailed report on the steps taken.

According to the petition submitted by the State Secretary of the women’s wing, specific scenes in the teaser allegedly contain “obscene and explicit content.” The complaint claims these visuals could negatively influence the social well-being of women and children. It also argues that the teaser was released publicly without age-related warnings, making it easily accessible to minors.

Further objections in the petition state that the visuals undermine the dignity of women and show disrespect toward Kannada culture. Expressing concern about potential harm to young viewers, the group has demanded immediate action — including banning the teaser and ordering its removal from social media platforms where it is currently circulating.

As a result of the complaint, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has formally requested the CBFC to investigate the matter and take necessary steps as per certification laws. At the time of writing, the film’s makers have not issued any official statement responding to the allegations.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film is being developed as a large-scale pan-India project, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Yash, alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. With its ambitious scale, stylized tone, and star-studded lineup, Toxic has been one of the most awaited releases on the Indian cinema calendar.

Despite the controversy surrounding its teaser, Toxic is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Whether the complaints lead to changes in promotional content remains to be seen — but the film has undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about projects of the year.