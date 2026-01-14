Selena Gomez Celebrates Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande With a Powerpuff Girls Tribute

Selena Gomez just gave the internet a moment that felt both nostalgic and powerful. The singer and actor shared an Instagram story featuring an image of the Powerpuff Girls alongside herself, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande, with a simple but emotional message: “So proud of my ladies that I grew up with. Powerpuff Girls.”

The post instantly resonated with fans who have watched all three women grow up in real time. From Disney Channel roots to global superstardom, Selena, Miley, and Ariana represent a generation of artists who entered the industry as teenagers and managed to survive, evolve, and thrive despite constant public scrutiny.

Calling themselves the Powerpuff Girls was not just cute internet symbolism. It felt intentional. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have long been associated with strength, individuality, and resilience, qualities that mirror the journeys of all three women. Each of them carved out a very different path, yet they continue to coexist with mutual respect rather than competition.

Selena has been open about her mental health journey, health struggles, and learning to slow down in an industry that never stops. Miley reinvented herself multiple times, shedding labels and expectations while pushing boundaries with her music and identity. Ariana, despite personal loss and public trauma, built one of the most successful pop careers of her generation while continuing to evolve creatively.

What made Selena’s post stand out was its softness. There was no promo, no brand tie-in, no headline chasing. Just pride. It was a reminder that behind the charts, tours, and headlines, these women share a unique bond that only those who grow up famous at the same time can truly understand.

Fans were quick to point out how rare it is to see female pop stars openly celebrate each other without comparisons or competition. In an industry that often pits women against one another, Selena’s Powerpuff Girls moment felt refreshing and grounding.

The story may have lasted only 24 hours, but its impact lingered. It captured a shared history, a collective survival story, and a quiet acknowledgment of how far they have all come.

Three girls who grew up under the spotlight. Three women still standing. Powerpuff Girls, indeed.