The Housemaid Becomes Sydney Sweeney’s Highest-Grossing Lead Film at the Domestic Box Office

Sydney Sweeney has officially hit a new career high. The Housemaid has now become her highest-grossing lead feature at the domestic box office, surpassing the numbers achieved by Anyone But You and solidifying her growing pull as a leading actor.

The milestone is significant not just in terms of box office figures, but in what it represents for Sweeney’s career trajectory. While Anyone But You benefited from strong holiday legs, viral moments, and rom-com nostalgia, The Housemaid marks a shift into darker, more dramatic territory and audiences showed up for it in big numbers.

What makes this achievement even more notable is that The Housemaid positions Sweeney at the center of the story in a genre that relies heavily on performance-driven tension. The psychological thriller leans into unease, vulnerability, and control, and Sweeney carries the emotional weight of the film from start to finish. The box office response suggests that audiences are increasingly willing to follow her beyond glossy, lighthearted roles.

Over the past few years, Sweeney has quietly built one of the most interesting résumés among her peers. From Euphoriato The White Lotus, and from studio rom-coms to prestige dramas, she has balanced mainstream visibility with risky choices. The Housemaid feels like a payoff moment where credibility and commercial success finally intersect.

Industry watchers have also pointed out that surpassing Anyone But You domestically is symbolic. That film was often cited as proof of her rom-com star power. The Housemaid now proves she can open a film in a completely different genre, without relying on ensemble appeal or viral marketing alone.

This box office milestone arrives at a time when Sweeney is increasingly being discussed as a bankable lead rather than just a breakout talent. Studios are clearly paying attention, and audiences are responding to her range.

With The Housemaid now standing as her top domestic performer, Sydney Sweeney’s evolution from buzzy breakout to genuine box office draw feels more real than ever.