How Did Rani Mukerji Connect with Fans During Makar Sankranti?

Actress Rani Mukerji has begun the promotional campaign for her much-awaited film Mardaani 3 on an energetic and culturally rich note by visiting Gujarat during the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti. The actress was seen soaking in the vibrant spirit of Ahmedabad as she participated in kite flying, interacted with fans, and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the immense love being showered on the Mardaani franchise.

Starting her promotional journey from Gujarat, Rani shared her excitement while addressing people in Ahmedabad. She said she felt deeply honoured to be in the state on such an auspicious day and was overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by fans for Mardaani 3. Calling the moment precious, she thanked the audience for standing by her and the franchise over the years. Rani also delighted the crowd by flying a kite and was heard on the microphone saying how much she enjoyed the experience, adding to the festive cheer of the celebration.

Beyond the festivities, Rani’s visit carried a strong social message, aligning with the core theme of the Mardaani series. During her time in Gujarat, the actress visited a girls’ college where she engaged in meaningful conversations about women’s safety in India. She encouraged young women to speak up, stay vigilant, and support one another. In addition, Rani interacted with female police officers in the state, acknowledging their dedication and courage. She expressed gratitude for their invaluable service to society and praised their role in ensuring safety and justice.

The promotional activities come shortly after the trailer of Mardaani 3 was unveiled on January 12. The trailer has already generated significant buzz, promising another intense and emotionally charged chapter in the franchise. Rani returns as the fearless and determined police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character that has become synonymous with strong, issue-driven storytelling in Hindi cinema.

In Mardaani 3, Shivani embarks on a chilling and high-stakes mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls. The narrative, as hinted by the trailer, dives into a dark and brutal reality that continues the franchise’s tradition of shedding light on uncomfortable but crucial social issues. While Mardaani (2014) exposed the horrifying world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 (2019) explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the justice system, the third instalment promises to uncover another grim truth, further strengthening the legacy of the series.

Adding a fresh dynamic to the franchise is actress Janaki Bodiwala, who gained recognition for her performance in Shaitaan. She joins Mardaani 3 in a pivotal role, marking her entry into the acclaimed series and raising anticipation among audiences.

The film has been written by Aayush Gupta, known for his work on The Railway Men, and is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra, who has consistently supported content-driven cinema through the franchise.

With its powerful themes, strong performances, and socially relevant storytelling, Mardaani 3 aims to continue its impact-driven journey. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30, and expectations are high as audiences prepare to witness Rani Mukerji once again take on crime and injustice with unwavering resolve.