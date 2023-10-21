scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ is shot with real Indian soldiers

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ recently released its teaser which got heavy praise from audiences. The film is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Many of the soldiers featured in the action scenes were in fact real life personnel in the Indian Army.

The ‘Sardar Udham’ star is essaying the roles of some of the most revered heroes of India, which even makes the roles themselves a harrowingly difficult task, given the weight of the subject matter and the reverence of the figure on hand.

Nonetheless, the actor was perfectly able to pull off the role of Sam Manekshaw, nailing it right from his posture to his overall demeanour, thus really helping to bring the iconic military figure to life.

The film being a biopic based on one of the greatest and most battle-hardened soldiers ever naturally features several war scenes, as well as scenes depicting settings of the Army command, Armed Forces personnel and more.

Interestingly enough, in order to ensure maximum authenticity and do justice to the Indian military, many of the artistes featured in the film for various action sequences, or any scene involving the military features are not junior artistes.

Instead, all the extras who don the uniform of the Army are real-life personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, meaning that they shot the film with real soldiers while showing actual Indian Army cantonments, and using sets to portray the more dramatic moments of the film.

Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.

